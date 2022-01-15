Charlotte-area healthcare systems struggling amid omicron surge

Dr. Matt Anderson with Atrium Health said they're seeing 30-50% more patients per provider per day than they would in more average times.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The omicron surge is not letting up and doctors and nurses can’t avoid exposure.

Healthcare organizations are facing staffing shortages just as more people need their help.

"Our urgent cares are doing 30-50% more patients per provider per day than they would in more average times," Dr. Matt Anderson with Atrium Health said.

Anderson, the enterprise senior medical director for primary care at Atrium Health, said meeting the recent demand has been challenging.

It’s why Atrium Health pushed 10,000 wellness visits into February and March, saying most people can afford to wait several weeks.

"In order to open up a number of visits so patients who have acute illnesses can get in and see us. both covid and non covid," Dr. Anderson said.

They’ve already rescheduled at least half of those appointments.

From COVID-19 testing, hospital capacity and emergency department wait times, experts say all aspects of the health care industry are strained.

Doctors said there’s a simple thing every person 5 and older can do to help.

"People who are vaccinated or boosted, one of the best things they can do to help us out is to go and do so because again that minimizes the symptoms and risks for folks and with that, takes the pressure off of our teams," Dr. Anderson explained.

Doctors bracing for a busy few weeks as we ride out this surge.

Contact Chloe Leshner at cleshner@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.