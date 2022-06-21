Charlotte’s major hospital systems offer sign-on bonuses to tackle staffing shortages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The need for nurses is prompting Charlotte's hospitals to shell out big bucks to keep their hospitals staffed.
This comes as NC Nursecast, a workforce model developed by UNC-Chapel Hill, predicts within 11 years, North Carolina could face an estimated shortage of 12,500 registered nurses.
Novant Health and Atrium Health are now offering signing bonuses. The hope is to attract top talent amid nationwide shortages.
“We cannot afford to lose a person, we need to let them know we see you, I support you, I champion your sacrifice," said Meka Douthiyt president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.
For example, Atrium Health offers sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 in specific areas. The system cites this is offered because of the national nursing shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson with Atrium said hiring quality talent is highly competitive throughout the country, and a sign-on bonus is another benefit to offer along with retirement, paid time off, and more.
Open positions with Atrium, including ones with sign-on bonuses, can be seen on the Atrium Health Careers Facebook page.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson with Novant Health said hiring departments may choose to offer signing bonuses depending on the role, with amounts subject to change.
Jobs at Novant Health can be found on the hospital system’s website.
Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.