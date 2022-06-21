Charlotte’s major hospital systems offer sign-on bonuses to tackle staffing shortages

The bonuses come as North Carolina faces a likely shortage of more than 12,000 nurses within 11 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The need for nurses is prompting Charlotte's hospitals to shell out big bucks to keep their hospitals staffed.

This comes as NC Nursecast, a workforce model developed by UNC-Chapel Hill, predicts within 11 years, North Carolina could face an estimated shortage of 12,500 registered nurses.

Novant Health and Atrium Health are now offering signing bonuses. The hope is to attract top talent amid nationwide shortages.

“We cannot afford to lose a person, we need to let them know we see you, I support you, I champion your sacrifice," said Meka Douthiyt president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.

For example, Atrium Health offers sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 in specific areas. The system cites this is offered because of the national nursing shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson with Atrium said hiring quality talent is highly competitive throughout the country, and a sign-on bonus is another benefit to offer along with retirement, paid time off, and more.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with Novant Health said hiring departments may choose to offer signing bonuses depending on the role, with amounts subject to change.

