Charlotte-area hospitals to limit visitors due to widespread respiratory viruses

Some of North Carolina's largest health care providers, including Atrium Health and Novant Health, are restricting visitors to reduce spread of respiratory viruses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health systems across North Carolina, including Charlotte's largest health care providers, will soon limit visitors in hospitals due to the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses, including RSV and flu.

The new policy, which restricts children 12 and under from visiting hospitalized patients, takes effect at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The following hospitals and health care providers in North Carolina are implementing the visitor restriction:

Masks are still required for all visitors. Individuals 13 and over who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough should not visit patients being treated at area hospitals. People who are seeking treatment for those symptoms are not subject to the restriction.

Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as dying family members. Parents should work with their care team to make arrangements for those visits.

Health officials are reminding everyone to take measures known to limit the spread of respiratory viruses, including staying home when sick, hand washing and being vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.

Doctors are warning during the holidays, cases of infections like RSV could likely continue to spike.

“The holidays tend to be an opportunity for the viruses to ramp up their activity," said Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Dumois explained that although most cases of RSV are like a cold, that isn't the case for everyone, especially young children.

“Babies, especially those under 6 months old, they may get so much inflammation going down toward their lungs that they can't get enough oxygen and they end up in the hospital to get oxygen for a few days," he said.