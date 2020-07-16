Charlotte pub says alcohol restrictions won't change the younger generations habits

The proposal comes after videos captured people packed in restaurants which turn into bars at night, over the weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is set to issue an order at any moment, restricting alcohol services inside restaurants after 10 p.m. The order is an attempt to stop those businesses that turn into bars later into the evening.

Steamers Sports Pub has been open for almost 27 years.

The owner, Bill Nolan remembers the day he had to close his doors for the first time because of coronavirus.

"It was March 17 at 5 p.m.," Nolan said.

Now a new time is resonating with him. County leaders are currently drafting a new policy that would stop the sale of alcohol at restaurants at 10 p.m.

It's a policy that will hurt Nolan's pub even more.

"A lot of people don't understand the fees and permits and licenses, whether you're open for one hour or you're open 365 days a year," Nolan said.

The proposal comes after videos captured people packed in restaurants that basically turn into bars at night, over the weekend.

"Our government officials think they're helping the younger generation be responsible, all they're doing is giving them more reason to be more irresponsible," Nolan said. "They are not going to change their habits."

Not everyone likes the rule, customer, Jamie Perkins believes it will cause more addiction.

"You don't have a limit because you have your own amount," Perkins said.

Right now is a time many businesses, like Steamers Sports Pub brace for another long-term down-turn.