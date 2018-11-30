CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New lead water test results were released Friday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) after a series of NBC Charlotte investigations into water quality.

CMS said all six sites that were tested had at least one water-consumption point that exceeded standards for lead and copper set by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

At Smith Family Center, 20 water-consumption points were tested Oct. 2 and one water fountain exceeded acceptable levels for copper.

At Harding University High, 61 water-consumption points were tested Oct. 23. One sink in the visitors’ concession stand at the football field had lead levels that exceeded state standards.

At South Meck, 80 water-consumption points were tested Oct. 20. One sink in the gym concession stand had lead levels above the state standard and one water cooler in a first-floor hallway had copper levels above state standards.

At East Meck, 80 water-consumption points were tested Oct. 31. Lead levels above state standards were found in a sink in the baseball concession stand and in a sink in the teachers’ lounge.

At J.T. Williams Montessori, 28 water-consumption points were tested Oct. 24. One water fountain in the boys’ locker room had copper levels above state standards.

At Kennedy Middle, 38 water-consumption points were tested Nov. 3. One classroom sink in Room C7 had lead levels above the state standard.

Officials said all of the fixtures with issues were taken out of service.

The EPA requires action to be taken if lead amounts exceed 15 parts per billion.

