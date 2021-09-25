CMS hosting vaccine clinics across the city Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Catch your children up on their immunizations, and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Back-to-School clinics happening this Saturday.
You can make an appointment now and bring your shot record. COVID-19 vaccinations are offered to eligible children and adults.
Head to the following locations to get your vaccines Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Eastway Middle School, 1501 Norland Rd | Make an appointment with Mecklenburg County Public Health by calling 704-336-6500.
- South Mecklenburg High School, 8900 Park Rd | Make an appointment online at VaxClinic or call 704-755-5656.
- McClintock Middle School, 1925 Rama Rd | Make an appointment online at VaxClinic or call 704-755-5656.
- Julius L. Chambers High School, 7600 IBM Dr | Make an appointment online at StarMed Healthcare or call 980-445-9818.
- Ranson Middle School, 5850 Statesville Rd | Make an appointment online with Charlotte Community Health Clinic or call 704-316-6561.
- International Center, 4000 Applegate Rd | Make an appointment online with Novant Health or call 704-351-1701.
- Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, 1430 Alleghany St | Make an appointment with C.W. Williams Community Health Center or call 704-912-9422.
What you should bring to your appointment:
- Bring copies of your child's immunization record, so staff will know which vaccines you child has had if they've never visited the Health Department.
- How to find your immunization records.
- Insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, and/or HMO card
- Proof of income (W-2, check stub)
- Personal ID (driver license, birth certificate, social security card, etc.)
Appointments are available Monday-Friday year-round at all Health Department locations.
Find more information on clinic locations, hours and what to bring here.
