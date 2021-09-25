x
Health

CMS hosting vaccine clinics across the city Saturday

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered to eligible children and adults from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at select locations.
Credit: angellodeco - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Catch your children up on their immunizations, and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Back-to-School clinics happening this Saturday.

You can make an appointment now and bring your shot record. COVID-19 vaccinations are offered to eligible children and adults.

Head to the following locations to get your vaccines Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

What you should bring to your appointment: 

  • Bring copies of your child's immunization record, so staff will know which vaccines you child has had if they've never visited the Health Department.
  • Insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, and/or HMO card
  • Proof of income (W-2, check stub)
  • Personal ID (driver license, birth certificate, social security card, etc.)

Appointments are available Monday-Friday year-round at all Health Department locations. 

Find more information on clinic locations, hours and what to bring here.

