CMS hosting vaccine clinics across the city Saturday

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered to eligible children and adults from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at select locations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Catch your children up on their immunizations, and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' Back-to-School clinics happening this Saturday.

You can make an appointment now and bring your shot record. COVID-19 vaccinations are offered to eligible children and adults.

Head to the following locations to get your vaccines Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

What you should bring to your appointment:

Bring copies of your child's immunization record, so staff will know which vaccines you child has had if they've never visited the Health Department. How to find your immunization records.

Insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, and/or HMO card

Proof of income (W-2, check stub)

Personal ID (driver license, birth certificate, social security card, etc.)

Appointments are available Monday-Friday year-round at all Health Department locations.

Find more information on clinic locations, hours and what to bring here.