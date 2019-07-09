ROCK HILL, S.C. — A case of West Nile virus from a mosquito bite has been confirmed in York County.

Crews will be out spraying pesticide in a 1-mile radius of where the victim lives. It's one of the most populated areas of Rock Hill.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging people to take extra cautionary measures.

West Nile can be serious but protection is simple. Wearing long sleeves and pants and using bug spray will help, but the most important thing to do is dump out any standing water.

What you may think of as a summer staple is now a cause for concern at the park in Rock Hill.

"It's serious, I got bit today, and I’m like, 'Oh my God, I hope I don’t have the West Nile," said Shelley Jinks.

To control the current mosquito population in the area, crews will be spraying for mosquitoes within a 1-mile radius of Hampton, E. Moore, and Whitner Streets.

According to the city, the contractor will use a truck-mounted sprayer starting about 2 a.m. Saturday. The process could take approximately 4-5 hours to complete.

The contractor will use a product called Envion RTU. While the material is not harmful to people, pets, other insects, and gardens, it’s not recommended to be directly in the path of the spray.

Beekeepers within the 1-mile radius are advised to cover hives.

“Approximately 1 in 5 people may develop fever with other symptoms. However, approximately 1% of people may develop severe illness with neurological complications that may result in death," said State Epidemiologist Linda Bell, M.D.

DHEC is urging people to do what they can to reduce mosquito breeding grounds.

"I put some spray on them for some type of protection," said Jinks.

In addition to dumping out any standing water, as summer temps cool off, you should keep windows and doors closed.

Just last month, a mosquito in North Carolina tested positive for West Nile, causing exterminators to get more bites for business.

But there are certain things you should not do.

"People will trim away all their shrubbery. That takes away what we can treat and protect you from. So that’s one thing not to do," said Chris Fowler with Charlotte Mosquito Exterminator.

To learn more about protecting yourself from mosquitos, visit the SCDHEC website at www.scdhec.gov.

