CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For updates from Friday, May 1, click here.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 10,923 with 399 deaths. State health officials say the percentage of positive tests has gone down to 7% with doubling the number of tests, so the spike in positive cases is expected.
- Cases in South Carolina: 6,258 with 256 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 214 from Wednesday. A total of 244 people have died, an increase of 41 from Wednesday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 1,654 with 50 deaths. Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director
- How to file for unemployment in North Carolina
- North Carolina stay home order expiration: May 8
- South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11
Virus curve 'appears to be beginning to level' in South Carolina, Dr. Bell says
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is lifting the mandatory home or work order for the state, making it voluntary, and allowing restaurants to again serve customers in outdoor dining situations.
McMaster issued a series of executive orders Friday relaxing many rules that had previously been put in place during a news conference. He also called for a statewide day of prayer on Sunday.
South Carolina's lead expert on the coronavirus says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, made the statement Friday at the same news conference where Gov. Henry McMaster announced he was lifting the mandatory home or work order. The order will now be voluntary.