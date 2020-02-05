CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

Virus curve 'appears to be beginning to level' in South Carolina, Dr. Bell says

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is lifting the mandatory home or work order for the state, making it voluntary, and allowing restaurants to again serve customers in outdoor dining situations.

McMaster issued a series of executive orders Friday relaxing many rules that had previously been put in place during a news conference. He also called for a statewide day of prayer on Sunday.

South Carolina's lead expert on the coronavirus says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, made the statement Friday at the same news conference where Gov. Henry McMaster announced he was lifting the mandatory home or work order. The order will now be voluntary.