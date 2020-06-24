17-year-old Florida girl dies from coronavirus complications

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The coronavirus claimed the life of a Florida teen this week.
Cypress Lake High School Orchestra said its student 17-year-old Carsyn Davis died from COVID-19 complications Tuesday.
The News-Press said Davis was taken to the Children's Hospital on Friday. Two days later, on her seventeenth birthday, she was admitted into the intensive care unit, according to the News-Press.
The next day she was airlifted to a hospital across the state to be put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a machine similar to the heart-lung by-pass machine used in open-heart surgery, for cardiac and respiratory support, according to a GoFundMe set up to help support her family.
