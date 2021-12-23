x
Coronavirus

18 workers fired under NC order mandating COVID shot or test

The latest human resources report shows nearly 77% of the more than 53,000 employees covered by the state mandate are vaccinated.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Eighteen North Carolina state workers been fired over their refusal to comply with an executive order Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued this summer compelling employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly, as of Dec. 17.

The North Carolina Office of State Human Resources provided the dismissal figure to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The 18 fired state employees include six workers from the Department of Health and Human Services, five from the Department of Public Safety, three from the Department of Transportation and one each from four other cabinet-level agencies. They represent just 0.03% of the workforce Cooper's order covers.

