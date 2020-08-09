19th South Carolina inmate dies from coronavirus complications

The inmate was 78-years-old and had underlying health conditions, officials say.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another South Carolina inmate has died from complications from the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

The 78-year-old inmate, who had several underlying medical conditions, died Sunday, Sept. 6 at an area hospital, according to corrections officials. He was housed at Broad River Correctional Institution.

Officials say the inmate tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 21 and was hospitalized five days later on Aug. 26.

So far, 346 offenders and 52 staff members at Broad River Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. 17 offenders and 24 staff members have recovered.

The S.C. Department of Corrections houses 16,081 offenders and has had 1,886 offenders test positive for the coronavirus.

Currently, 866 have recovered. Officials say there are 1,020 are active offender cases and 104 active staff cases.

This is the department’s 19th inmate death associated with the virus.

More updates about the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on their website.

