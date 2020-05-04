HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Henderson County Department of Public Health has confirmed that 23 positive cases of COVID-19 linked to residents and staff at an assisted living community in Hendersonville, NC.

Health officials say additional testing was done at the Cherry Springs Village after a single case was identified on April 1.

The staff, leadership and public health partners are working to care for those impacted while reducing risks for others. All staff, residents, and families of residents have been notified.

“I want to acknowledge the obvious concerns this will create for residents and their families," Steve Smith, Henderson County Health Director, said in a statement. "It is a very difficult situation for all involved."

The facility said in a statement that they have adhered to "aggressive infection-control policies" since early February.

Here's the full statement from Cherry Springs Village:

"A number of residents and staff members at Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville have tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals are being treated in isolation by health professionals and the community is under quarantine until further notice. Since early February, Cherry Springs Village has adhered to aggressive infection-control policies, in compliance with guidelines set by the CDC and the NC State Health Department. We will continue to work with the local health department in maintaining the health of our community. We appreciate the support of our families and the public at this time."

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are four ongoing outbreaks at NC residential care facilities, and eight at nursing homes across the state. In this sense, NCDHHS is defining an outbreak as two or more cases confirmed in a laboratory.

