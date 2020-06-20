26 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff training academy recruits test positive for COVID-19

The contact trace analysis was conducted and all those impacted have been notified, isolated and sent for testing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office reports that 26 of their recruits tested positive for COVID-19 at their Training Academy.

"Despite our protocols, screening, cleaning and sanitation efforts we have had multiple detention officers confirmed positive for the coronavirus," Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office reports.

The sheriff's office has tracked staffing implications since the start of this pandemic and have had employees in various statuses as it pertains to COVID-19.

"We hope that all of our personnel recover quickly and we will continue to monitor this situation closely," the sheriff's office said. "We hope that by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, and cleaning and sanitation efforts will mitigate the further spread of COVID-19."