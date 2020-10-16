3 UNCC residence halls to undergo testing following positive COVID-19 cases on campus

The University said while there are currently no clusters in these halls, there have been confirmed cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As a result of an uptick in on-campus COVID-19 cases at UNCC, the University said they proactively testing all residents of three residence halls to help mitigate the spread of the disease.

School officials said while there are currently no clusters in these halls, there have been confirmed cases. A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

UNC Charlotte is not identifying the residence halls for the privacy of residents, but all residents and staff of the halls have received information directly from Housing and Residence Life.

Per established protocols, all residents are required to remain in their respective buildings until they can be tested for COVID-19. Meal service will be provided.

Residents will remain under this directive until their test results are returned. Those testing positive or identified as a close contact of anyone who tests positive will be placed in quarantine/isolation in accordance with the University’s on-campus quarantine/isolation protocols. Any close contacts will be notified through the University’s contact tracing team.

UNC Charlotte officials said they are cracking down on students and staff members who aren't taking some of the new coronavirus health and safety protocols seriously.

Students and staff are required to complete daily health screenings and now, those who repeatedly do not check-in will temporarily lose access to their school accounts.

Every morning students and staff get an email to fill out their Niner Health Check, it's four questions and helps give the university an idea of the overall health and safety on campus.

“I've built it into my schedule. In the morning when I wake up, it's the first thing I get done,” said Freshman Alonzo Mallette.