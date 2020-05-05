CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The WCNC Charlotte Defenders team is breaking down new numbers about coronavirus testing in North Carolina. State health officials say testing has significantly ramped up; currently, 5,000 to 6,000 tests are being completed every day.

That’s about double the rate from two weeks ago.

In all, nearly 152,000 tests have been completed in the state, which is roughly 1.5% of the state’s total population.

The Defenders team also learned about new testing numbers for Mecklenburg County, where mobile testing sites are popping up all the time.

Social distancing did not appear to be a problem at Atrium Health’s newest mobile testing site. On Tuesday, WCNC Charlotte saw few people getting tested for coronavirus outside Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Grier Heights.

“We have to do a full-court press,” says Mecklenburg County Commissioner Mark Jerrell.

Commissioner Jerrell is pushing for more people to get tested, as North Carolina gradually prepares to reopen.

“We have to realize our economy is certainly tied to the health of our residents, so if our residents are not healthy and unable to contribute to the economy, we won't achieve the goals we are trying,” said Commissioner Jerrell.

The Defenders team is learning more than 32,000 people have been tested in the county, which is about 3% of the county’s total population; 11,000 people have been tested since April 24th, which is roughly an average of 1,000 tests per day.

Governor Roy Cooper highlighted testing and tracing as key parts of his plan for reopening the state.

“We’re making extraordinary strides in testing," Governor Cooper previously told WCNC Charlotte. "We're getting more supplies. We're getting more lab capacity. We're dealing with14 labs throughout the state now. We're creating more places where people can get tested. We also have loosened the criteria."

New state guidelines make it easier for people to get tested. Doctor Ana-Maria Temple says if you have mild symptoms, but are at high risk because of underlying conditions, you could be eligible now for a test.

“The for testing people has significantly broadened because we are at a different place than we were a month ago,” Dr. Temple said.

Hospitals ask people to call first to get a screening by phone before being referred for testing. Click here for more information on Novant testing locations, and click here for information on Atrium Health testing locations.

