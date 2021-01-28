6,000 meals distributed in Charlotte to those struggling to put food on the table

According to Mecklenburg County data, in 2020 there were 165,850 people experiencing food insecurity, that's 40,000 more Mecklenburg County residents than in 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 continues to spread, a growing number of people are dealing with food insecurity.

To help combat that problem, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, The Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte, and Charlotte Motor Speedway are teaming up to provide meals to those in need.

"There are so many needs out there at this current time," Co-owner of The Collective Cafe, Don Bumbulucz said.

The Collective Cafe is one of 25 local Latin restaurants helping to give away 6,000 hot meals to those in need at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Thursday night.

It's part of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte Community Kitchen Program.

"It's a way for us to stay in business, it's a way to help the community and do something good for our people in Charlotte," Co-owner of The Collective Cafe, Andres Vega said.

The program doesn't just feed people in the community it also provides a boost to some local restaurants struggling to survive.

"It's pretty catastrophic, were down about 80% for the year," Bumbulucz said.

The restaurant industry hit hard by the coronavirus. With fewer people going out to eat, many essential workers in the Latin community are receiving fewer work hours.

"We've seen it first hand, some of our staff specifically have had rent issues," Bumbulucz said.

Mecklenburg County data also shows that 12% of African Americans experienced a lack of access to food since the pandemic began, 9% of Hispanics, and 4% of whites.

The event at the speedway is also aimed to keep Latin employees working so they don't have to worry about where their next meal will come from.

These organizations will be hosting the meal distribution event at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday, January 28, from 4:30 to 8:30 P.M. This drive-thru event is free and open to the public. Event attendees must enter through the entrance at 5555 Concord Pkwy S Concord, NC 28027.