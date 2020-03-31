GASTONIA, N.C. — Dispatchers for 911 centers are now asking callers about their health, including those who are reporting crimes, as part of an effort to limit first responders from coronavirus exposure.

Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey, whose department oversees the 911 center, said dispatchers are focusing their questions on specific coronavirus symptoms.

"If they do, then we put out a notice that this person has some symptoms," Chief Ramey said. "[Officers] may want to use PPE or some different protocols to interact with that individual."

Chief Ramey said all officers have personal protective equipment, including N95 masks and gloves.

Officers also have hand sanitizer in all their squad cars.

Gaston County EMS said it also has enough personal protective equipment for its paramedics and EMTs.

Police departments across the country have been forced to quarantine officers after they've been exposed to COVID-19.

Chief Ramey emphasized the 911 center will still dispatch officers to emergencies, and people who answer those extra questions will help first responders limit their potential exposure.

"For our citizens, the key is to help us help you by self-policing," he said. "Prevention is the cure."

Gaston County Communications said anyone who witnesses a violation of the state's stay at home order should call the county's coronavirus hotline at 704-866-3170.

