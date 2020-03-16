CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local doctor answered viewer questions to help understand the difference between the coronavirus and the flu.



Doctor Anna Marie Temple said the main distinction from the two viruses is that the flu is going to have a fever, cough, body ache, also some stomach issues, sore throat, runny nose and swelling in the eyes.

Whereas the coronavirus symptoms are fever, dry cough, fatigue and something even a sore throat.

If you suspect you have the coronavirus or showing symptoms, Dr. Temple said there are no medicines that can treat the virus right now but it's best to consume more fruits and vegetables and drink water for the main state of treatment.

Also, intaking vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc in order to help the immune system overcome the virus.Dr. Temple said to try to avoid Tylenol and Motrin and allow the fever to work its course because fevers increase the immune system response to the virus.

Viewers also wanted to know how long the coronavirus can last on surfaces.



“Research is just coming out. We were reading a study today. We were speculating this to a couple of hours to 7 days. It looks like on cardboard, 24 hours. And on metal objects about 72 hours”, said Dr. Temple.

