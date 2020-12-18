A shot of hope: Moderna vaaccines could arrive in Charlotte next week

Charlotte hospitals could receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, pending approval by the FDA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospitals across the Charlotte, North Carolina area are preparing for the arrival of a second COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna vaccine, as early as next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve the vaccine as early as Friday after an advisory panel endorsed the vaccine for public use Thursday. Now the FDA will meet and decide if they will officially authorize the vaccine for emergency use.

If the Moderna vaccine is approved, it could arrive in Charlotte as early as next week. there’s another shot of hope.

Just like the Pfizer vaccine, scientists say Moderna's vaccine is close to 95% effective against COVID-19 once receiving the second dose.

During a media briefing this week, Gov. Roy Cooper said thousands of doses are on standby to be shipped to North Carolina as soon as it's approved.

"We expect to get 175,000 doses of that vaccine next week," said Cooper. "Just over half of those will go to long term care facilities we expect them to get vaccinated by the end of the month," Cooper said.

The other half will go to to hospitals and local health departments. State health officials say their goal is to ensure the vaccine is quickly administered to those at risk of contracting COVID-19 or at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Experts say it’ll be easy to do so.

Unlike Pfizer, doses of the Moderna vaccine do not have to be stored in -94 degrees Fahrenheit. Instead it could be kept in a typical freezer, potentially making it easier for healthcare facilities without a deep freezer. Easier storage makes for faster distribution.