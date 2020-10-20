AARP: South Carolina nursing homes have highest COVID-19 death rate in the U.S.

940 nursing home residents in South Carolina have died from COVID-19 since January, according to AARP.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has the highest COVID-19 death rate of nursing home residents nationwide, according to a new study by AARP. South Carolina is also among the highest for COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.

“We also have an alarmingly high rate of staff workers who report positive for covid,” said Nikki Hutchison, South Carolina’s Associate Director of Advocacy for AARP.

AARP has created a “Nursing home COVID-19” dashboard that monitors how states are combatting the virus in elderly care facilities. The latest data was taken from August 24th to September 20th.

“It’s alarming. It’s disturbing that we put our loved ones in a nursing home only to find out they become more compromised by putting them somewhere where they’re supposed to be taken care of,” said Hutchison.

Exclusive new data analysis from AARP reveals that six months into the #coronavirus pandemic, nursing homes continue to be the hardest hit. More than a quarter of facilities report shortages on PPE and almost half have staff infected with COVID-19. https://t.co/HT1UNQ6uFz — AARP (@AARP) October 14, 2020

According to AARP, 5,102 nursing home residents in South Carolina have gotten COVID-19 and 940 of them have died since January. Hutchison told News19 that AARP gets their data from DHEC.

“South Carolina is extremely low on their stock pile of PPE,” said Hutchison. “Every nursing home should have a month’s plus of PPE and we do not.”

AARP’s dashboard says 34% of South Carolina nursing homes don’t even have a week’s supply of PPE.

Elderly care facilities can now have visitors, inside and outside, if they meet certain criteria. DHEC tells News19 they send teams out to nursing facilities that allow visitation to ensure they’re following CDC guidelines for preventing COVID-19 exposure.

“We continue to work closely with our state's nursing homes to best protect their at-risk residents as well as the dedicated staff who care for them,” DHEC said in a statement to News19. “Throughout the response, nursing homes request and receive assistance for PPE through their local healthcare coalition or their County Emergency Management Divisions.”