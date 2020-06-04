MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Starting Tuesday, 10 different ABC locations in Mecklenburg County will be opening one hour early for senior citizens to shop, in light of COVID-19 social distancing concerns.

The participating stores will open at 9 a.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays to serve customers aged 65+.

The following stores are participating:

4706 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28213

7212 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28227

4315 Sunset Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

3904 Colony Road, Suite E, Charlotte, NC 28210

9500 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273

3425 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226

19701 Statesville Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

5715 Prosperity Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269

9737 Callabridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28216

6318 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277

