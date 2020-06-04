MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Starting Tuesday, 10 different ABC locations in Mecklenburg County will be opening one hour early for senior citizens to shop, in light of COVID-19 social distancing concerns.
The participating stores will open at 9 a.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays to serve customers aged 65+.
The following stores are participating:
- 4706 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28213
- 7212 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28227
- 4315 Sunset Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
- 3904 Colony Road, Suite E, Charlotte, NC 28210
- 9500 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273
- 3425 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
- 19701 Statesville Road, Cornelius, NC 28031
- 5715 Prosperity Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269
- 9737 Callabridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
- 6318 Providence Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
