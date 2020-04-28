CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride Week has been canceled — it was supposed to be the 20th anniversary of Charlotte's pride celebrations. But organizers say it's too risky to have the Pride Parade and events that draw hundreds of thousands of people to the Queen City.

But slated for just a few weeks after Pride Week's original date, the Republican National Convention is still set to take place in uptown Charlotte this August.

After Charlotte Pride made the decision to cancel the event three months before it would take place, RNC organizers are coming into the spotlight once again.

The loss of Charlotte Pride Week is significant for many — both emotionally and monetarily.

For the roughly 200,000 people who turn out for the event including 23,000 out-of-town visitors last year, it's a loss of visibility, celebration. Then there's the financial loss. In 2019, the weekend brought in some $8 million for the City of Charlotte.

That won't happen this year. But in an exclusive interview with WCNC Charlotte, Mayor Vi Lyles said she agrees with the decision to cancel Pride Week this year.

"I think the board of Charlotte Pride made a great decision because they're looking at the health and wellness of all of our residents, and I think that's something being done nationally," Lyles said.

But the RNC is certain to bring even more people into Charlotte, and from all over the country. It's scheduled for about three weeks after Pride Week was set to take place.

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci from the White House Coronavirus Task Force told WCNC he's "cautiously optimistic" that the RNC could happen.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lyles is sticking ot what she's said before.

"If we have any convention in this city, we are going to abide by our health directive because we have to," Lyles previously said. "We have to in order to keep our citizens, our residents, everyone in this region safe and well."

Last night, Charlotte City Council approved a security grant from the federal government for the RNC in a narrow 6-5 vote. As far as Charlotte Pride goes, it will host several online programs.

