CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impact of the coronavirus continues while airlines are feeling the pinch as the virus travels around the globe. Many have grounded some international flights, waived change and cancel fees and now some are even limiting flights within the United States.

Officials at Charlotte Douglas International Airport said at this point, they haven’t seen a major drop in the number of people boarding flights in Charlotte. For now, they’re monitoring the situation and getting plans ready, knowing the coronavirus could make its way to the Charlotte Metro area soon.

Wells Fargo has restricted domestic and international travel for its employees. Lowes has suspended associate travel to and from Asia. Mecklenburg County plans to put travel restrictions in place in the coming days.

“I would encourage people not to panic,” Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health said on Tuesday. Despite that, airlines are starting to feel the symptoms of the coronavirus after many people skip out on travel.

Both United and JetBlue Airlines are scaling back on domestic flights.

American Airlines is now waiving change fees for travel booked in March and said they've enhanced their cleaning procedures on planes. Currently, they have not reduced any flights in or out of Charlotte.

In a statement sent to WCNC Charlotte, a spokesperson said: “We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will make any updates as necessary.”

Officials with Charlotte Douglas International Airport said they have a communicable disease plan already in place. "I would urge people to understand the facts and to gauge their reaction appropriately with the level of risk they feel is out there,” Brent Cagle, director of the airport said.

With some people holding off on traveling, ticket prices are fluctuating. Industry experts said what will happen long term still remains to be seen.

"It's a supply and demand industry, we know that. But we have no idea what they'll do, whether people will get great deals or if the demand is not there, prices will go up because the airlines have to recoup some of that lost revenue,” said Roni Fishkin with Mann Travels. She said for people who have already booked trips, most travel insurance plans will not cover deciding to skip a trip out of fear.

There is "cancel for any reason" insurance that could cover it, but it’s more expensive and fewer people buy it.

