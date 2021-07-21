COVID-19 outbreak affects 10, hospitalizes 3 within Albemarle Fire Dept.

All personnel except battalion chiefs will be on "critical care break." There have been 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the department.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Three Albemarle firefighters are in the hospital after contracting COVID-19, town officials confirmed Wednesday.

In total, 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported within the department. As a result, all firefighter personnel and staff, excluding battalion chiefs, will be on break until Monday, July 26. Town officials said Wednesday that no new cases have been reported since the initial outbreak.

Neighboring fire departments, including Kannapolis, are stepping in to help with calls until Monday.

Nine personnel are currently out with COVID-19. One person has been medically cleared to work and five more could return this week. To combat any further spread of the virus, the department will conduct pre-screening efforts for all workers. These measures include temperature checks and sanitizing stations and all equipment used on emergency calls.

Albemarle Fire Department does not have a vaccination policy as they follow the U.S. and N.C. guidelines.

