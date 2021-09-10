2nd South Middle School staff member dies from COVID-19 complications

This death marks the second COVID-related staff member death for South Middle School this week

LANCASTER, S.C. — Another staff member from South Middle School in Lancaster County, South Carolina, has died from COVID-19 complications, the school district confirms.

In a news release, the school district said the special education teacher, Eleanor Mends, "had many years of experience teaching and three years with Lancaster County School District."

This death marks the second COVID-related staff member death for South Middle School this week. On Wednesday, the school district announced a teacher, whom they have not released the name of, had also died from COVID-19 complications.

Officials said the two staff members were not in the same classroom.

Full statement from the school district:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of a second South Middle School staff member. Special education teacher Eleanor Mends passed away from COVID-19 complications. Ms. Mends had many years of experience teaching and three years with Lancaster County School District. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Mends during this difficult time. Counselors are available to students and staff at the school.

The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts