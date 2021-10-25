x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

School boards in Anson, Catawba counties to vote on mask policies

North Carolina state law requires every public school board to vote monthly on mask requirements for students and staff.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School boards in Anson and Catawba counties in North Carolina will meet Monday to vote on their mask policies for students and staff. 

Anson County's board will meet at 4 p.m., while Catawba County leaders are scheduled to meet at 5:30. Both districts currently require masks for students and faculty. 

Under state law, North Carolina districts must vote monthly on mask policies. That legislation runs through the end of the 2021-22 school year. Gov. Roy Cooper has strongly encouraged masks but state officials haven't made a rule on them. 

Most districts in the Charlotte area require masks but several have moved to optional policies in recent weeks, including Cabarrus County. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

In Other News

School districts to vote on mask policies Monday