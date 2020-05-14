Groundbreaking study could tell us how many people in North Carolina had coronavirus

Early results show that 2% of those tested have antibodies to COVID-19, which is much higher than the state has reported.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first study of its kind in North Carolina is giving us a glimpse of how many people could have COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.

Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at looking at the number of people who have antibodies, which check if someone had the virus in the past instead of an active infection. Early results show that 2% of participants have antibodies, which is a far higher rate than what's currently being reported in the state.

The study is getting us to rethink how many people could be infected not only across the state, but specifically in Mecklenburg County. More than 13,000 volunteers have already enrolled in the study.

"What we have seen back so far is about 2% prevalence, which means about 2% of patients tested have antibodies to COVID," said one doctor.

If North Carolina had a similar percentage of people with antibodies, that could have big implications. Currently, the state is reporting, 16,500 cases, but 2% would be closer to 200,000.

"Those numbers do suggest significantly more infections than have been identified with testing," the doctor said.

Right now, the study is focused on the Winston-Salem area but in the weeks to come, it will expand to other counties.

"I think we're going to see a higher percentage in Mecklenburg County," the doctor said.

Currently, Mecklenburg County is reporting around 2,300 cases. Dr. John Sanders urges caution with early data, but even a 2% infection rate in the county would be about 10 times higher.

"20,000 in Mecklenburg alone at the very minimum, right? Yes, your math is right," said Dr. Sanders. "I'm not disputing your math or your logic, I'm just trying to be cautious."

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is partnering with several other hospitals, including Atrium Health. Atrium plans to ramp up its antibody testing locally in the weeks to come.

"The belief or the hope is that means you are immune for a period of time, at least to where you will not get reinfected and you will be able to return to the work environment," said one Atrium doctor.

In addition to antibody testing, researchers also track the symptoms of participants across different races, genders and ages, to answer key questions.

"Where are hot spots, are we doing the right thing behaviorally, to keep it under control?" One researcher said.