App State suspends practice after COVID-19 cluster linked to football program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Appalachian State University has suspended practice after the District Health Department identified a cluster of 11 (7 students and 4 staff) COVID-19 active cases associated with the university football team.
A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
AppHealthCare has been in contact with the individuals, who have been instructed to recover in isolation. Public health staff have identified close contacts, who have been instructed to quarantine and who are being provided access to testing during their quarantine period.
According to a news release, Doug Gillin has suspended practice until further consultation warrants a change in status.
App State and AppHealthCare said they will work together to continue monitoring COVID-19 at the university and in our community and to keep the public informed.
Some key outcomes of this partnership include:
Every weekday, AppHealthCare, App State Athletics and App State Emergency Management meet to review confirmed cases and outline a plan of action to care for individuals who need to be in isolation or quarantine. Collaboration continues on the weekends between App State and the AppHealthCare case investigation team.
Protocols are in place to continue surveillance of cases to identify response testing as needed.