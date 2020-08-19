App State suspends practice after COVID-19 cluster linked to football program

According to a news release, Doug Gillin has suspended practice until further consultation warrants a change in status.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Appalachian State University has suspended practice after the District Health Department identified a cluster of 11 (7 students and 4 staff) COVID-19 active cases associated with the university football team.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

AppHealthCare has been in contact with the individuals, who have been instructed to recover in isolation. Public health staff have identified close contacts, who have been instructed to quarantine and who are being provided access to testing during their quarantine period.

App State and AppHealthCare said they will work together to continue monitoring COVID-19 at the university and in our community and to keep the public informed.

#BREAKING: A #COVID19 cluster has been tied to the App State football program, according to a letter from the university. Impacts 7 students and 4 staff. Practice has been suspended. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/3pK3tyQqvr — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) August 19, 2020

