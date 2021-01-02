Appointments claimed for this week's COVID-19 vaccine in Rowan County

Officials said appointment slots will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Monday morning on the County’s First Dose Clinics webpage, for this coming Thursday, Feb. 4.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — All appointments for this week's

Officials said appointment slots will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Monday morning on the County’s First Dose Clinics webpage, for this coming Thursday, Feb. 4.

Residents may also call the COVID-19 hotline at 980-432-1800 and push 1 when prompted; but due to anticipated increased call volume, wait times may be much longer than normal. Therefore, you should make all attempts to schedule online.

Those without access to computers or the internet may wish to visit their nearest Rowan Public Library location to utilize the free public Wi-Fi and computers. Please note that emails cannot be accepted as a way to schedule an appointment, so staff will be unable to help you and will have to redirect you to the webpage.