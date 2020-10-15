x
Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases rise, NC doctors call on Trump to cancel Greenville rally

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Des Moines International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

GREENVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, the same day Sen. Kamala Harris canceled two scheduled North Carolina appearances, doctors called on the president to reconsider his Greenville rally.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Dr. Jessica Schorr Saxe, a family physician in Charlotte, and a group of other doctors are urging him to cancel.

According to Saxe, recent daily COVID-19 hospitalization totals in North Carolina are the highest they’ve been since August, and 7.1% of COVID-19 tests on Sunday were positive, higher than the 5% state officials set as a target.

