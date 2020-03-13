CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is urging the postponement of gatherings over 100 people after "multiple new cases" statewide Thursday.

During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Cooper was joined by state leaders who urged the enhanced guidelines.

Starting Friday, Cooper is asking businesses to allow eligible employees to work from home while also urging anyone sick to stay home.

This means a lot of people who are forced to stay at home are having a difficult time getting the necessary items they need from the stores.

Residents in the Charlotte area are stepping in to help.

Several people in local Facebook groups are reaching out to see if anyone needs a helping hand. One post read:

"Are there any elderly that you're aware of that will need to have food and supplies (medicine, cleaner, toilet paper) delivered? We need to be proactive now in encouraging them to stay home and allowing us opportunities to serve them."

"I can gladly help deliver or pick up prescriptions or anything as well."

"I was just talking to my husband about that.

Yes, buy stuff, but also think of others [especially] elderly that need it more than we do ♥️ "



