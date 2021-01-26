As vaccine rollout continues to be slow, Charlotte Mayor receives her first COVID-19 vaccine

For Mayor Vi Lyles, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a sign of hope.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vaccine rollout continues to be slow and shaky as vaccine providers are adjusting week-by-week based on what they are given from the state.

Officials said the location was chosen based on its proximity to underserved populations.

On Tuesday, Mayor Vi Lyles got her COVID-19 vaccine and sent a message to the community to get theirs too when they can. She said getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a sign of hope.

.@CLTMayor just got vaccinated at @NovantHealth ! She got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine @wcnc pic.twitter.com/eHsPknXFOW — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) January 26, 2021

"COVID has taken such a part of our hearts away," Mayor Lyles said. "This vaccine is so important to getting that back."

Mayor Lyles rolled up her sleeve and got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic on the west side of town.

Mayor Lyles said she trusts the science behind it.

"We are taking it because we believe science will conquer it all," Mayor Lyles said.

The mayor sent a message to the community, saying it's safe for them to get it too.

"We're not going to let history and defeatism rule our lives when we have the ability to move forward today," she said.

State and county health officials are committed to equitably distributing vaccines.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is working with churches to get into underserved communities.

"We continue to plan and work with community partners to make sure we have the ability to get the vaccine into those areas when the vaccine is available to us," said Health Director Gibbie Harris.

The county received a shipment of 800 Moderna vaccines last week, and that's what they used this past weekend to vaccinate about 800 people at community events.