At-home COVID-19 test kits are no longer available at Charlotte libraries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At this time, due to high demand ahead of the holidays, COVID-19 at-home test kits are no longer available at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library distribution sites, the county announced Wednesday.
Due to nationwide supply chain issues, the number of test kits available changes on a daily basis, the county stressed. Library staff are not involved with the test kits and cannot answer questions regarding availability in person or via telephone.
Any updates on at-home test kit availability will be shared on the County’s COVID-19 webpage, mecknc.gov/COVID-19. Individuals can also call the COVID-19 hotline, 980-314-9400, option 3, for updates.