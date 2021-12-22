At-home COVID-19 test kits are no longer available at Charlotte libraries

Due to nationwide supply chain issues, the number of test kits available changes on a daily basis, the county stressed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At this time, due to high demand ahead of the holidays, COVID-19 at-home test kits are no longer available at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library distribution sites, the county announced Wednesday.

Due to nationwide supply chain issues, the number of test kits available changes on a daily basis, the county stressed. Library staff are not involved with the test kits and cannot answer questions regarding availability in person or via telephone.

