South Carolina distributes 140,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Friday that it has received and is distributing the first shipments of the at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests it ordered for the state.

To date, the agency has ordered more than 2 million tests and has received about 140,000 of them. DHEC said it expects to receive the full order of rapid tests over the course of the next several weeks and we will alert the public when they are available.

The test kits, each containing two tests, have been distributed to DHEC public health departments (PHDs) around the state for community use and will be available for pickup beginning Monday, Jan. 24. Residents can visit DHEC’s testing locator to confirm whether their local PHD has at-home rapid tests available.

These at-home rapid tests are easy to use, have received emergency use authorization, and provide a result in minutes as opposed to hours or days. While the brand of test that DHEC receives may change over time, the authorization, ease of use, and resulting times will not. At-home test results are not required to be reported to DHEC but can help an individual take appropriate action to monitor their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.