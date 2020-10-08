This is how much COVID-19 cost the Braves in lost revenue

Liberty Media, reported Monday the team took in $11 million of revenue between April and June, down from the $208 million made during the same time last year.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves endured a revenue loss of nearly 95% for the second-quarter due to the economic fallout of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The Braves’ parent company, Liberty Media, reported Monday the team took in $11 million of revenue between April and June, down from the $208 million made during the same time last year. The 2020 season being delayed to July 24 was a major factor in the steep decline — the Braves didn’t take the field once after playing 41 games during the second quarter last year.

The Braves (11-6) and the 29 other MLB clubs have resumed their season without fans. However, as the virus ramifications take a toll on the Braves' revenue, the team’s debt continues to increase. The debt, which stems from developments in and around the Battery, jumped from $698 million to $718 million ($4 million deferred loan charge) during the second quarter.