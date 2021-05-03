Atrium Health hosting mass vaccination event for front-line essential workers

Atrium Health said they plan to vaccinate around 14,000 front-line essential workers at Bank of America Stadium next week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health is teaming up with Honeywell and Tepper Sport & Entertainment for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium for front-line essential workers.

The vaccine clinic starts Tuesday, March 9 and runs through Thursday, March 11. Atrium Health said they plan to vaccinate nearly 14,000 people over the course of three days. Atrium has administered thousands of vaccines at the stadium this year as major sporting venues across the Charlotte area have hosted mass clinics.

Appointments for the clinic are now available and can be booked through Atrium Health's website.

Gov. Roy Cooper opened up Group 3 Wednesday. The change allowed essential front-line workers to get vaccinations starting March 3. Mecklenburg County began accepting appointments Thursday for March 10-31.

The following essential workers are part of North Carolina's Group 3, and they include people who must work on-site and cannot do their jobs remotely:

Critical manufacturing

Education and childcare

Essential goods

Food and agriculture

Government and community services

Healthcare and public health

Public safety

Transportation

Unsure about your vaccine group? Click here to learn more about North Carolina's vaccine rollout program.