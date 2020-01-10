Cluster of Covid-19 cases reported at Atrium Health Cabarrus ICU

The cluster of positive Coronavirus cases was reported in the ICU.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health officials confirmed a number of people tested positive for the Coronavirus in the ICU at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A cluster is define as five or more cases of the virus. Officials did not say how many people had tested positive at the hospital or if they were patients or staff.

Hospital officials said they reported the cluster to the state, per protocol.