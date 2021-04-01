Atrium Health is giving 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine

In all, Atrium Health said about 7,700 of its healthcare workers have received the first dose.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines began at Atrium Health on Monday.

It marks three weeks since the health system received its first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine. Three weeks is the period of time recommended for people to receive a second dose.

Dr. Katie Passaretti, an infectious disease specialist at Atrium Health, was the first person in North Carolina to receive the vaccine three weeks ago. On Monday, she received her second dose to complete the regiment.

“Midday I got my second vaccine, it was very much like the first one,” said Dr. Passaretti. “No problems immediately after the vaccine.”

It’s been exactly three weeks since her first dose, which is the recommended time period to get a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Passaretti was among 20 people at Atrium to receive the first vaccine on the first day.

“All of us have gotten our second dose today,” said Dr. Passaretti.

In all, Atrium Health said about 7,700 of its healthcare workers have received the first dose. About 13,740 employees have scheduled their first vaccine, and 13,540 have scheduled a second vaccine.

With limited supply of #CovidVaccine , Dr. Katie Passaretti says the priority is making sure there’s enough for people to get 2nd doses before casting a wider net for others to get 1st doses. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Cr7OLV7DlJ — Alex Shabad (@AlexShabadWCNC) January 4, 2021

Dr. Passaretti said the shipments they’ve received from the state can be used for first or second doses.

“They’re interchangeable as long as you have that constant supply coming in,” said Dr. Passaretti.

However, Dr. Passaretti said the priority now is to make sure those who’ve received the first dose have a second one.

“The plan is still to continue to get both doses in people not to try to spread the first dose over a broader population,” said Dr. Passaretti.