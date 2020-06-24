Atrium Health joining group effort to donate 1 million masks

A group of North Carolina business leaders has committed to collectively donating 1 million masks, specifically aiming to get the masks to underserved communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health will be joining multiple other companies around North Carolina to donate 1 million masks. It comes as Governor Cooper announced North Carolina will be under a statewide requirement to people to wear masks in public, going into effect Friday.

Several large businesses across the state are now working together to help those without access to masks. A group of North Carolina business leaders has committed to collectively donating 1 million masks, specifically aiming to get the masks to underserved communities.

Atrium CEO Eugene Woods announced Wednesday that he would be joining the CEOS of Bank of America, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the Carolina Panthers, Honeywell, Lowe’s and Red Ventures and others in the donation promise.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the commitment shown by my business colleagues and leaders who have stepped up in such a large and meaningful way," Woods said in a statement.

Woods said he and other CEOs believe by working together, they can support people across the state who otherwise don't have access to masks.

“As the leader of the state’s largest health system, I am pro-health and also 100 percent pro-business," Woods said in a statement. "In fact, the two are inextricably connected."

Woods said he's proud of the way business leaders are coming together in this time.