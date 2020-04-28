CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, there is no specific vaccine or medication for coronavirus, but researchers and doctors are working around the clock to try and find what works.

Atrium Health is now part of clinical trial officials say shows promise in helping patients with severe cases of coronavirus.

The drug they're using typically treats cancer patients. It's a much smaller dose but it should kill the virus and decrease the inflammation that leaves some patients in need of a ventilator.

It is a historic time. There are so many questions about COVID, but not as many answers. Starting Tuesday, Atrium Health has a new treatment option to provide some of the sickest patients relief.

“It has shown to be promising in the viral settings," says Dr. Zainab Shahid, Principal Investigator and Medical Director, Bone Marrow Transplant Infectious Diseases for Levine Cancer Institute. "In the animal models, petri dish and in [the] human setting. To me, that is very encouraging because I haven't seen a lot of that related to COVID-19 thus far."

Atrium is one of the health care systems part of an international clinical trial that was quickly pulled together to fill the immense need for treatments.

“Normally, if we were not in this pandemic, it could take an average of four months to get a clinical trial off the ground," says Phil B Assistant Vice President, Clinical Trials, at Levine Cancer Institute. "Knowing full well the urgency of everything, essentially this just goes to the front of the line."

They're testing the drug Selinexor, typically used to treat cancer of the plasma cells. Coronavirus patients can do the treatment at home, it's a pill they'll take every other day for two weeks.

It will be available to patients at CMC Main, and the Cabarrus, Pineville and University locations.

A much-needed glimmer of hope in treating this pandemic.

“As a person caring for these patients, it’s a feeling of immense hopelessness when you see them because some of them become so, so sick," says Dr. Shahid. "To be able to offer we can try this and then we'll try the other option and the other, it’s so much hope for me."

If the trial proves to be successful over the next few months, it would then go to the FDA. It could be some time before it would be more widely available although a number of different drugs are currently being tested also.

