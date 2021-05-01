Atrium Health to give first COVID-19 vaccines to the public

Over 160,000 emails have been sent to current patients who qualify for Phase 1b, Group 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health, which was the first health system in North Carolina to administer an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, is now one of the first in the region to begin offering vaccinations to the community.

As North Carolina moves into the next phase of vaccinations (Phase 1b, Group 1), Atrium Health patients 75-years old and older started receiving communications on Monday, January 4, with detail on scheduling their appointment to get vaccinated.

Over 160,000 emails have been sent to current patients who qualify for Phase 1b, Group 1. Many have already taken advantage and have scheduled their appointments through their existing MyAtriumHealth account. Those who don’t have a MyAtriumHealth account, can create one or schedule a vaccination appointment by phone if assistance is needed.

Vaccination appointments are required due to the current vaccine supply and storage requirements.

Atrium Health released the following statement:

Atrium Health is proud to be have been among the first in the nation to receive and distribute the initial vaccine allotments, which is critically necessary to slow the spread and lessen the detrimental effects of the virus. The health system has worked to develop comprehensive plans to safely and effectively distribute the vaccine, as vaccination is the best way to prevent infection from COVID-19. In the Charlotte area alone, over 10,200 Atrium Health teammates have received their first dose of the vaccine as part of Phase 1a.

