Atrium Health

Atrium Health announced Wednesday afternoon that they will be their expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In light of Governor Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency in North Carolina due to the virus, Atrium Health is taking additional measures to protect the health of their patients, their loved ones and their medical staff.

Effective immediately, only immediate family members, aged 13 and over, will be able to take part in the hospital visiting hours unless deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s healthcare team.

This standard will apply even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age. Existing visitation restrictions already apply to all children age 12 and under due to the ongoing flu season visitor restrictions that remain in effect.

In addition, any and all visitors, including family members, with flu-like symptoms such as fever and new or worsening cough or shortness of breath will not be allowed in patient areas to help control the spread of illnesses.

Nursing staff and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.

The visitation restrictions apply to all Atrium Health inpatient locations.

Novant Health

Novant Health, along with six other regional health systems, is expanding visitor restrictions and asking those who are not immediate family members to avoid visiting patients unless absolutely necessary – even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age.

Novant Health is taking these additional measures to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and to protect the health of their patients, their loved ones and their team members.

Nursing team members and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.

Temporary visitor restrictions due to the flu virus outbreak for children age 12 and under remain in effect. These restrictions should not prevent anyone from seeking medical care.

The restrictions apply to the following hospitals throughout the Novant Health system.

Piedmont Medical Center

Piedmont Medical Center is monitoring information from federal, state and local public health agencies for current information on the coronavirus. The hospital has taken the appropriate steps, and have trained professionals and the necessary equipment to react accordingly. As with any communicable disease, as patients enter the hospital in areas such as emergency department or registration, hospital staff are questioning all of their recent travel and detailing symptoms. They evaluate relevant symptom criteria and implement contact airborne isolation, if required, without delay. Their clinical teams are in constant review of infection prevention processes and update patient screenings as recommended by the CDC.

Caromont Health

They are working with state and local health officials to monitor the situation and prepare appropriately. They have implemented travel and symptom screening for all patients, however, they have not yet extended that screening to all visitors. Should there be a positive diagnosis within our region, they will move to more controlled access to all facilities.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC