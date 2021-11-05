Avery County school board to discuss mask policy Tuesday

Last month, Avery County school leaders voted 3-2 to require masks for all students from third through 12th grades.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Avery County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Oct. 12 to discuss the district's mask policy, which currently requires masks for all students from third grade through 12th grade.

Last month, the board voted 3-2 in favor of expanding the mask mandate to include those students. The previous policy only required masks for adults indoors. North Carolina law requires school districts to vote on mask requirements once a month.

Most districts in the Charlotte area now have mask requirements in place, as do some private academies and charter schools. Lincoln and Union counties have kept masks optional for students, leading to a lawsuit from pro-mask parents last month. A judge denied their request to end the optional mask policy in Lincoln County schools.

