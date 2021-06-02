Bar owners claim wrongful citations, confusion over executive order

Explict Bistro & Lounge claimed they were wrongfully cited for breaking the rules. It raised questions as to what the governor's executive order targets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Explict Bistro and Lounge shut their doors before 9 p.m., according to the owners. They follow health precautions and still serve food and drinks at their Music Factory business. It's why they were shocked when they were cited for breaking the executive order on COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday night wasn't a busy night for the business, but they remain open to keep it alive, owner William Knight said.

Masks are mandatory, temperature checks are enforced when you walk in, tables are more than six feet apart, and signage warning patrons about safety precautions is posted everywhere.

"We do have COVID forms that we ask all of our customers to fill out, we require masks upon entry," Shae Ford, an owner of the business, said.

In January, both Knight and Ford said they were stunned when CMPD showed up twice in a matter of days to write them citations for having people inside their business.

CMPD said they tried to give them a chance through education and dialogue before citations were given.

"We were just floored by it," Knight said.

They were confused because they have a kitchen and serve food. They told WCNC Charlotte reporter Hunter Sáenz they had a meeting with Charlotte Fire Department and CMPD officers who explained what they could do.

They said they were told they would be treated as a restaurant, allowing them to serve food and drinks indoors.

"If we weren't in our right to operate, we wouldn't be open," Knight added.

The problem: they are not a permitted restaurant with the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

"This facility is not a health department permitted establishment. It is registered with the ABC Board as a private bar," a spokeswoman for the county said in an email. "There is no history in our database regarding permit or services at the facility."

The ABC Commission confirmed that. A spokesman told WCNC Charlotte Explict Bistro and Lounge is licensed as a private bar but has asked questions about switching to a restaurant, where they'd be able to serve food and drinks indoors.

However, their paperwork hasn't been finalized, so the business is still licensed as a bar.

It's why they were cited. Their patrons can only enjoy their beverages outside under the current executive order.

"It doesn't matter how we pick our license, that's the way we choose to operate our business," Ford said.

It legally does matter, as all restaurants are supposed to be permitted through Mecklenburg County's Health Department for inspections.

The owners said they don't see it that way, and are open because they have to be.

"We're actually in a situation where we have to sink or swim and we're just choosing to do whatever we have to do to support the people who are depending on us," Knight said.

For the owners, it's a decision to follow the order, or stay in business.