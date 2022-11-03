Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

The former president said he is "feeling fine" other than having a scratchy throat.

WASHINGTON — Former president Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama explained in a tweet. "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."

The former president said his COVID diagnosis is a reminder for people to get vaccinated, if they haven't already, even as coronavirus cases drop.

Back in March 2021, Barack and Michelle Obama joined three other former presidents and former first ladies for a public service announcement to urge Americans to get vaccinated.

As the world enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, many places have rolled back restrictions in recent weeks as the surge of cases from the omicron variant has dipped.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

As of Thursday, more than 98% of the U.S. population is living in areas with low or medium COVID-19 case levels, meaning that the CDC no longer recommends face masks in public indoor settings.

One rule that's remained in place is the federal requirement for masks on planes and public transportation.

The mask mandate was scheduled to expire March 18, but the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that it will extend the requirement through April 18.

TSA said the extra month will give the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies that will consider the number of cases of COVID-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants.

The TSA enforces the rule, which extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.