Belmont sports pub will lose thousands due to state-wide alcohol restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Going dry past 11 p.m., Mecklenburg County is already doing it, but starting Friday, the entire state will be under an alcohol curfew.

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all restaurants and breweries to stop selling alcohol after 11 p.m. And with bars still closed because of coronavirus, many people are drinking at restaurants.

"We want to prevent restaurants from turning into bars after hours," Governor Roy Cooper said.

Health officials are hoping this will discourage late-night get together where social distancing isn't happening. The governor said prevention is critical to help stop the spread, especially in young people.

"This will be particularly important as colleges are universities are scheduled to start bringing people from all over the country to our state," Cooper said.

But Tim Landwehr, Owner of Friends Sports Bar and Grill in Belmont, disagrees.

"These people will adjust and start coming out at seven or eight, they're gonna get sick it's gonna happen," Landwehr said.

To drive down numbers and continue our trends moving in the right direction, we're announcing today a statewide curfew on the sale of alcohol at restaurants. Effective this Friday, July 31, restaurants must stop selling alcoholic drinks after 11 pm. Bars will remain closed. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 28, 2020

"Didn't know how to react," Landwehr said. "As the rules come out the game changes, it's forever changing."

It's a big blow to his business. He keeps his doors open late and said his sports pub will loose up to $20,000, in just four weeks. While his pub will make it, he's afraid others won't.

"I'm lucky enough to be established the poor guy that's just starting out or just opened his doors you know I feel for him," Landwehr said.

This statewide order comes after Mecklenburg County already passed alcohol restrictions. The Mecklenburg County order is more strict and will still apply, including no sitting or standing at the bar and no-touch share games like pool and darts.

Under Governor Cooper's statewide order, bars will remain closed. The alcohol restriction doesn't apply to grocery or convenience stores.