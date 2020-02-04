CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An executive order that took effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday requires non-essential businesses in South Carolina to close.

The order lasts for 15 days, but could be extended. The non-essential businesses include salons, gyms, and entertainment venues.

Many businesses closed their doors well ahead of the order taking effect. However, some business owners are wondering why they are allowed to remain open.

At Baxter Village in Fort Mill, many of the stores have already closed. However, one business owner says she’s surprised she is allowed to stay open.

“We were expecting to be on that list for mandatory closing, and we were not,” said Jen McAliley, owner of KatyLoo Boutique. “We were shocked that the non-essentials like retail weren’t included in that.”

The order requires non-essential businesses like entertainment venues, gyms, and salons to close by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Stylist Catherine Langston, who works at Artisan Salon, says it closed a week ago.

“A lot of it was foresight, we knew it was coming,” Langston said. “It got to the point where the clients were getting a little bit uncomfortable, people were starting to cancel, and I just thought it was in our best interest to go ahead and stay home.”

McAliley says several other boutiques have closed on their own before the order took effect.

“We have been one of the few that has remained open, we have taken extreme measures and care of cleaning the store,” McAliley said.

McAliley says her store is still making money with help from loyal customers.

“Last night, we ended up having several people coming in, and had a pretty good day,” said McAliley.

However, she says whether she’s required or not, she plans to voluntarily close her store.

“I hate that we do have to close, but I think for the safety measures we’ll go ahead and close at five tonight,” McAliley said.

McAliley hopes that providing products online will help keep customers coming.

York County Deputies say they’ll be giving warnings to anyone in violation of the order, and if the violations continue, they’ll move forward with criminal charges.

