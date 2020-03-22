CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooks' Sandwich House announced Sunday they would be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus.

It comes less than two months after the popular NoDa restaurant reopened following the death of co-owner Scott Brooks.

"This is another big hit for us just because we have already been closed for 2 months prior," Brooks' Sandwich House said in the announcement. "But we do not want to risk anyone's health over work."

Brooks' Sandwich House is among the latest Charlotte-area restaurants to close due to coronavirus concerns. Statewide, restaurants and bars are no longer permitted to serve dine-in customers, per NC Governor Roy Cooper.

