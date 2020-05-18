Brooks' Sandwich House forced to raise prices as meat prices surge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooks Sandwich House said they were forced to raise their prices due to a meat shortage in the country right now.
According to the NoDa sandwhich shop, the price of meat has more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic. Brooks Sandwich House said they had two options: close or raise their prices.
"We have had very unfortunate circumstances in the past 6 months that have continued to create a challenge and set us back," Brooks Sandwich Hoyse said on their Facebook page." The only way we can afford to stay open and stay BROOKS STRONG is by raising our prices until the meat prices drop."