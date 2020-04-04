BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Burke County have reported the county's first death related to COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to Public Health Director Rebecca McLeod, the patient was a woman in her late 70s who had underlying medical conditions. The woman, who has not been identified, died Saturday after she was hospitalized with coronavirus.

Burke County officials also reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 18. Eight of those cases have been linked to a long-term care facility.

“We are deeply saddened, and our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this individual. We know that everyone that cared for this individual did everything they could, and we greatly appreciate their effort. As our county, state and US continues to fight this pandemic, we urge residents to continue to remain calm but diligent about continuing the strategies to help reduce the community spread of this virus," McLeod said.

